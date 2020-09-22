Govt to ensure balanced power development in all areas

Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:19 AM
Nasrul Hamid Inaugurates solar home system installation

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 21: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will ensure balanced development of electricity in all parts of the country.
The State Minister made this comment on Monday via online while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of solar home system installation in the off-grid char areas of the district.
Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (Nesco) has opened home system installation in the off-grid char areas with its own funding.
The State Minister also said by December of this year the grid areas will be 100 per cent electrified. Initiatives have already been taken to increase the use of technology at a massive rate. Smart meters, smart grid, SCADA, ERP, modern transformer, underground wire etc. will further increase the electricity service.
He also said Bangladesh ranks first in the world in the use of solar home system. At present 58 lakh solar home systems are used across the country.
The State Minister also directed the distribution companies to further enhance customer services.
Meanwhile, Char-Asariyadah, Char Alatuli, Char Mazardia and Char Khidirpur areas of the district have been electrified on Monday.
The number of potential customers in these char areas is 6,500.
Of them, 1,572 people are being provided to solar home system connection.
All connections will be completed in phases, the State Minister added.




AKM Humayun Kabir, chairman of Nesco's Board of Directors, chaired the programme while Ayen Uddin, MP, Power Secretary Sultan Ahmed and Nesco's Managing Director Zakiul Islam also spoke on the occasion.


