Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:19 AM
latest
Home Countryside

‘No alternative to Vitamin A’

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Abdul Matin at a function here on Sunday said there is no alternative to consume Vitamin A to build healthy body and to keep the body physically fit.
'All of us should eat Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) promoted orange-fleshed sweet potato (OFSP) as it is the power house of Vitamin A and it saves us from various diseases and is helpful for building our human body', he also said.
DC Abdul Matin made the comments while addressing a three-day training of trainers of Development and Delivery Bio-Fortified (DDBIO) Crops at Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) auditorium in Nashratpur area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday as chief guest. Senior Scientific Officer of BARI Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam and Coordinator of GUK Md. Aftab Hossain were present as special guests while Project Coordinator of DDBIO programme Mahmudul Hasan Rumen presided over the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pirojpur malta growers happy over yield, price
6.42 lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts
Ten people nabbed with drugs in two districts
Govt to ensure balanced power development in all areas
‘No alternative to Vitamin A’
Bridge declared derelict before inauguration at Gouripur
Six businesses fined at Char Fasson
Two electrocuted in two districts


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft