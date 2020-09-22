‘No alternative to Vitamin A’





GAIBANDHA, Sept 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Abdul Matin at a function here on Sunday said there is no alternative to consume Vitamin A to build healthy body and to keep the body physically fit.'All of us should eat Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) promoted orange-fleshed sweet potato (OFSP) as it is the power house of Vitamin A and it saves us from various diseases and is helpful for building our human body', he also said.DC Abdul Matin made the comments while addressing a three-day training of trainers of Development and Delivery Bio-Fortified (DDBIO) Crops at Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) auditorium in Nashratpur area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday as chief guest. Senior Scientific Officer of BARI Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam and Coordinator of GUK Md. Aftab Hossain were present as special guests while Project Coordinator of DDBIO programme Mahmudul Hasan Rumen presided over the function.