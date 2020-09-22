Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:19 AM
Home Countryside

Bridge declared derelict before inauguration at Gouripur

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Sept 21: A concrete bridge built recently over a local canal in Gouripur Upazila of the district has been declared derelict before inauguration as its span split into two parts.
The entire bridge may collapse any time due to strong current.
Locals said the length of the bridge is smaller than the width of the canal. Due to lack of proper supervision and for using substandard materials, the span got broken.
Sources said, to ease communication for the people of Bairaura and Konapara villages under No. 2 Gouripur Union in the upazila, a project under Annual Development Plan of Disaster Management Department was taken to build a concrete bridge over the canal during the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The 36 foot bridge, located near Anwar Policer Bari on the Konapara-Bairaura Road, was built at Tk 32,41,436 under the supervision of upazila project implementation office.
A firm Shahid Enterprise constructed the bridge. Due to lax supervision by the concerned authority, substandard materials were used in the construction.
The base of the bridge has been built through piling in 35 to 40 foot deep instead of 80 feet. In paving, clay mixed sand and low quality stones were used, and required cement was not used.
On the face of protest by locals, the contractor completed the bridge hurriedly.
A recent visit found the span broken into two parts. The approach pillars have turned risky as the soil slid away. Due to lack of any cautionary measures by the authority concerned, locals of both banks are crossing the bridge on foot, creating chances of accidents any time.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sohel Rana said a decision has been taken to build a 55 to 60 foot girder bridge in the location.
He informed that the contractor has given assurance of building the girder bridge with their own cost.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Sanwar Hossen said, "I have been informed about abandoning the bridge. Necessary measures will be taken if any irregularity is found against the construction firm."


