Six businesses fined at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 21: The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), along with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, fined six businesses Tk 27,000 on different charges in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday.On information that some pharmacies and rice shops were selling products with several irregularities, a team of DNCRP led by its Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Hasan and RAB-8 members led by its Company Commander Abul Kalam Azad raided the upazila sadar at noon.Later, a mobile court fined Prince Medical Hall Tk 4,000, Ruma Drugs Tk 5,000, Mamoni Medical Hall Tk 3,000, Janki Medical Hall Tk 5,000, Salma Medical Hall Tk 3,000, and Rice Storehouse Mizan Farazi and Sons Tk 7,000 on different charges.Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin confirmed the matter.