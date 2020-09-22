Two electrocuted in two districts





BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man was electrocuted in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Faruq Ali, 40, son of late Samsher Ali, was a resident of Goilarghop Village under Jamnagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Faruq came in contact with a live electric wire in the area in the afternoon while he was climbing to a coconut tree, in which he was seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to Puthia Hospital.

AGM of Bagatipara Palli Bidyut Sub Zonal Office Faruq Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Fazal Haque Chowkidar was a day-labourer and a resident of Mollar Hat area of Ward No. 7 under Dakshin Charbangshi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Fazal Haque came in contact with a live electric wire while cutting branches of a coconut tree of one Ahmed Ali in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed by the locals, the fire-fighters along with police rushed there and recovered the body.

Raipur Fire Service Station Officer Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.















Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Laxmipur, in two days.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man was electrocuted in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.Deceased Faruq Ali, 40, son of late Samsher Ali, was a resident of Goilarghop Village under Jamnagar Union in the upazila.Local sources said Faruq came in contact with a live electric wire in the area in the afternoon while he was climbing to a coconut tree, in which he was seriously injured.Later, he died on the way to Puthia Hospital.AGM of Bagatipara Palli Bidyut Sub Zonal Office Faruq Hossain confirmed the incident.RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.Deceased Fazal Haque Chowkidar was a day-labourer and a resident of Mollar Hat area of Ward No. 7 under Dakshin Charbangshi Union in the upazila.Local sources said Fazal Haque came in contact with a live electric wire while cutting branches of a coconut tree of one Ahmed Ali in the area, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed by the locals, the fire-fighters along with police rushed there and recovered the body.Raipur Fire Service Station Officer Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.