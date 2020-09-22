Sack of rotten onion sells at Tk 50 at Hili





Meanwhile, a sack of 50 kg onion, where the three-fourths of onion got rotten, is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 100.

The Indian government imposed a ban on onion export last week. It also didn't allow onion-laden trucks, stranded for five days on the Indian sides of the ports, to enter Bangladesh.

Later, the stranded trucks started entering the country on Saturday through different land ports.

A total of 11 onion-laden trucks, with 246 metric tons of onion, entered the Hili Land Port.

The onions are now being sold at Tk 25 to Tk 40 per kg at the land port area depending on the varieties and qualities.

Harun-ur-Rashid, president of the Importers and Exporters Group at Hili Land Port, said three-fourths of onion got rotten in each truck, causing huge losses to importers.















