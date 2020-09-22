

34 villages flooded in two districts

HATIA, NOAKHALI: The low lying char lands in Hatia Upazila of the district were inundated as the water of the Meghna River increased more than five to six feet than normal tide due to the effect of depression.

As a result, 20 villages under Sukhchar, Nalchira, Charishwar and Tamaraddi unions went under five feet water.

Locals said as the embankment was not repaired which was damaged during cyclone Amphan, these areas are flooded easily by tidal water.

The tidal waters enter twice a day, morning and afternoon, in the areas.

Educational institutions, markets and haat areas, mosques, hundreds of living houses, farming lands and fishing projects were washed away by the high tide, they added.

Sukhchar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kamal Uddin said all the roads in the union were damaged by tidal water a month ago. Those were not repaired.

Now the fresh tidal water again submerged the roads, causing immense suffering to the inhabitants, the UP chairman added.

Meanwhile, Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Rezaul Karim said many low-lying areas went under water by the tidal water.

"We have informed about the matter to the higher authorities concerned in the form of a report", the UNO added

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: About 14 villages of Bhurungamari Upazila in the district have been inundated anew after the Dudhkumar and Fulkumar rivers swelled.

Incessant rain and upstream tide caused the flooding.

Several thousand people of these villages have been marooned. Planted Aman and vegetable fields have been submerged. Fishes from ponds were washed away. Besides, roads have been broken.

Sources at project implementation office and union parishad said, Uttar Dhaldanga, Dakkhin Dhaldanga, Kaziar Char, Char Uttar Tilai, Chhat Gopalpur, and Nama Char villages in Shilkhuri Union, Dakkhin Tilai, Khochabari, Dakkhin Chhat Gopalpur and Shalmara villages in Tilai Union, Naleya Village in Sadar Union, Islampur Village in Char Bhurungamari Union, Paikdanga Village in Paiker Chhara Union, Bharater Chhara Village in Sonahat Union, and Char Baruitari Village in Andharijhar Union have been inundated.

Marooned people in these localities are suffering seriously. Cooking is being hampered. Cattle are in disarray.

Project Implementation Officer Shahinur Alam said a report in this connection has been sent to deputy commissioner.















