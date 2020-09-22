Svetlana urges EU sanctions

BRUSSELS, Sept 21: Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday urged the EU to show courage and step up its support for her movement, as the bloc's internal squabbles about sanctions rolled on.

The former Soviet republic has been convulsed by unprecedented demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko since he was returned to power in a disputed August 9 election and launched a brutal crackdown.

Tikhanovskaya met EU foreign ministers in Brussels and urged them to sanction Lukashenko but, despite repeated statements condemning the veteran strongman and warning of measures, after 44 days the bloc has yet to act.

"Sanctions are very important in our fight, because sanctions is part of pressure that will force the so-called authorities to start dialogue with us," she told reporters. -AFP