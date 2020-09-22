Video
Eight Indian MPs suspended

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Sept 21: The eight members of Parliament (MPs), who were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, have refused to leave the premises and started a protest.
These MPs - TMC's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) - are holding placards and pamphlets which say 'we will fight for farmers'.
Some MPs of Opposition parties also held protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the suspension of the eight members.
"I condemn this kind of expulsion of the members of Rajya Sabha in such a brazen and undemocratic manner. We will protest to restore the status quo ante of our members in Rajya Sabha," Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.   -HT


