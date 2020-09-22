Ten dead in building collapse

BHIWANDI, Sept 21: Ten people were killed and up to 25 are feared trapped after a three-storey residential building collapsed before dawn on Monday in western India, officials said.

The accident in the city of Bhiwandi, which neighbours India's financial capital Mumbai, happened around 3:40 am (2210 GMT Sunday), according to local authorities.

Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pulled 19 people from the rubble -- including two boys aged four and seven -- to loud cheers from residents.

"Total number of deaths is 10... Rescue operations are ongoing", NDRF commandant Ithape Pandit told AFP. -AFP





