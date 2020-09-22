Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:18 AM
India, Maldives launch ferry service

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, Sept 21: India and the Maldives on Monday launched a cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin ports with Male with the aim of cutting costs and time taken to transport goods between the two countries.
The launch of the ferry service came a day after India provided a 10-year soft loan of $250 million to the government of the Maldives as budgetary support to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. India will subsidise the ferry service in its initial stage with $3 million, officials said.




The maiden voyage of the ferry service was launched during a virtual ceremony by India's minister of state for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and the Maldives' minister of transport and civil aviation Aishath Nahula. The ceremony was joined by representatives of Tuticorin and Cochin ports and officials of the Maldives Ports Limited and the foreign ministry of the Maldives.   -HT


