Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:18 AM
Thai protesters to keep up fight to reform monarchy

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BANGKOK, Sept 21: A 'People's Plaque' installed by protesters near Bangkok's Royal Palace was also "planted in the hearts of the Thai people," activists said on Monday, vowing its removal marked only the beginning of their battle to reform the monarchy.
Some 30,000 demonstrators turned out over the weekend, the largest show of force since the near-daily student-led rallies began two months ago.
They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who masterminded the 2014 coup.
Many are also calling for the monarchy to stay out of politics and installed a "People's Plaque" in historic Sanam Luang park near Bangkok's Grand Palace on Sunday morning.
By Monday the plaque had vanished, but demonstrators remained unbowed.
The plaque was also "planted in the hearts of the Thai people", prominent activist Parit Chiwarak, told reporters, vowing that protesters would make replicas and install them across the city.
"Our fight in the past two days is historic. The plaque is just the beginning of the fight for the monarchy to be reformed."
The plaque had read: "The people have expressed the intention that this country belongs to the people, and not the king."
At its installation during Saturday's protest, the crowd cheered as Parit shouted "Down with feudalism, long live the people". The almost-immediate removal of the plaque reflects that "arch-royalists are not only incensed by demands for monarchical reform but are not going to put up with any symbols that even reflect opposition to the palace," said Paul Chambers of Naresuan University.   -AFP


