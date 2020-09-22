Partial virus lockdown in Madrid as US deaths near 200,000





Top British advisors meanwhile warned that England was on course for about 50,000 coronavirus cases a day by mid-October and a rising death toll unless the public got serious about preventive action.

The global death toll stood at 961,531 at 1100 GMT on Monday, according to an AFP tally based on official statistics, with more than 31 million infections.

The restrictions in Madrid will last for two weeks, affecting people living mainly in densely populated, low-income neighbourhoods who will be allowed only to travel for essential reasons such as work, medical care or taking children to school.

Police cars stopped vehicles at random on a main avenue in Puente de Vallecas, a working class neighbourhood in southern Madrid, to check if people had a valid reason to leave the area.

Most accepted the measures with resignation but some complained that the restrictions were not imposed across the affected region.

"You can't close one part of a neighbourhood and not another one, one street yes, and one street no. So, either you close everything, which will be catastrophic, or you close nothing," said Alejandro Campos, a 30-year-old travel agent.

"But first, I think that we should do something with the metro, for example. Here in Puente de Vallecas we have one of the most crowded stations in Madrid," he said.

But Gustavo Ojeda, 56, said "something had to be done" because of the new outbreaks.

Authorities in Spain -- among the worst-hit nations in the world -- have insisted the step is necessary because virus cases in those districts were much higher than the national average.

African migrants were meanwhile still arriving en masse in Spain's Canary Islands.

Since January, more than 5,100 migrants have made the perilous crossing from the African coast, an increase of 500 percent from the same period in 2019.

In India, infections are surging with tens of thousands of new cases being reported every day.

Yet, with the economy reeling, the government has gradually eased what was once among the world's strictest lockdowns and reopened the iconic Taj Mahal -- despite warnings from some experts about the virus spreading across the vast nation of 1.3 billion people.

"So many people lost their job during the lockdown. People have suffered a lot and it is time the country opens up fully," said bank official Ayub Sheikh, 35, who was visiting the Taj Mahal with his wife and baby daughter.

Only 5,000 visitors are allowed daily at the monument -- a quarter of usual capacity -- and all have their temperature taken by staff wearing face shields, masks and gloves. -AFP















