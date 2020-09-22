Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:17 AM
Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess to begin Sept. 24

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess tournament, on the occasion of the 74th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be held from September 24-26.
The three-day meet sponsored by Canadian University of Bangladesh, organised by South Asian Chess Council and associated by Golden Sporting Club.
Players from South Asian Countries and some other countries like Vietnam, Singapore, Russia, will take part in the tournament, informed Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim told BSS today.
Ahead of the tournament, the organisers have arranged a press conference tomorrow (Tuesday) at Hotel Westin to provide all the details of the meet.
Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of Canadian University, Bangladesh and vice president and officials of BCF and Golden Sporting Club will present in the press meet.   -BSS


