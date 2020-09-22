Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess to begin Sept. 24





The three-day meet sponsored by Canadian University of Bangladesh, organised by South Asian Chess Council and associated by Golden Sporting Club.

Players from South Asian Countries and some other countries like Vietnam, Singapore, Russia, will take part in the tournament, informed Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim told BSS today.

Ahead of the tournament, the organisers have arranged a press conference tomorrow (Tuesday) at Hotel Westin to provide all the details of the meet.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of Canadian University, Bangladesh and vice president and officials of BCF and Golden Sporting Club will present in the press meet. -BSS

















