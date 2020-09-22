Short-run was a 50-50 call, says Nitin Menon's father





In the third ball of the penultimate over during Kings XI's chase, Mayank Agarwal completed two runs but the square leg umpire called it a run short against Chris Jordan.

Replay, however, suggested that Jordan had put his bat marginally inside the crease while turning for the second run but Nitin Menon, who recently has been elevated to the ICC Elite Panel declared it a "one run short".

"It was a 50-50 call", Nitin Menon's father, Narendra Menon, the former BCCI umpire, said from Indore.

"We did not realise it till the comments became viral on social media and that too when the match went to a Super Over and Punjab lost there. I watched the video and found it to be 50-50".

"There was no way this could have been sent to the third umpire".

"It's also worth reminding you that the important line of the popping crease is the back edge of it - i.e. the part of the line closest to the stumps", Fraser Stewart, the Lord's Indoor Cricket Centre Manager, said from London.

The Law is clear. It's covered by Laws 18.3.1 and 30.1.1:

18.3.1 A run is short if a batsman fails to make good his/her ground in turning for a further run.

30.1.1 A batsman shall be considered to be out of his/her ground unless some part of his/her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

"In televised matches, it is up to the Governing Body responsible for the match to decide whether this sort of matter can be overruled by the TV umpire - such authority would need to be written into the playing conditions", Fraser added.















