Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:17 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe inspires PSG to victory in Nice

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint Germain at The Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France on September 20, 2020. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint Germain at The Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France on September 20, 2020. photo: AFP

PARIS, SEPT 21: Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting line-up for Paris Saint-German on Sunday and scored the opener in a 3-0 win at Nice which marks another step on the road to recovery for the French champions.
The 21-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on September 7, was on target from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.
Angel di Maria added a second just before half-time and Marquinhos headed the third after 66 minutes. Mbappe thought he had scored a fourth late on but it was ruled out for offside. He was replaced by Pablo Sarabia shortly after.
"I'm impressed by his performance after only one training session with the team," said coach Thomas Tuchel.
"He always shows that he can do extraordinary things and that he knows how to make a difference. It helps us a lot."
It was a second successive Ligue 1 win for PSG who began the season still smarting from defeat in the Champions League final. They lost their opening two games and the second ended in a mass brawl against Marseille which led to the suspension of Brazilian forward Neymar. 
With Marco Verratti also back, PSG rarely looked troubled in the sunshine of the Mediterranean.
When 19-year-old Khephren Thuram-Ulien clipped Mbappe's ankle as the striker surged into the box, the France forward picked himself up to blast the ball high into the net.
Four minutes later, Nice almost levelled when PSG keeper Keylor Navas had to get down sharply to his left to beat away a shot from Rony Lopes.
Mbappe was back in the thick of it as the game entered stoppage time at the end of the first half.
Losing two defenders, Mbappe fired in a sharp shot which Nice keeper Walter Benitez did well to parry but only as far as the feet of Di Maria, who tapped in for 2-0.
PSG continued to control the game after the break and were rewarded with a third when Marquinhos got in front of the defence to head home.
Saint-Etienne just about held onto top spot in the table despite throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Nantes and end their perfect start to the new season.
Claude Puel's side are level on 10 points with next weekend's opponents Rennes after goals from Moses Simon in the 71st minute and Renaud Emond five minutes from time cancelled out Adil Aouchiche and Yvann Macon's strikes for the away side.
Later, Valere Germain salvaged a late point Marseille in a 1-1 draw with Lille thanks to his 85th-minute equaliser.
Luiz Araujo had claimed a 47th-minute lead for the visitors at Stade Velodrome.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top seeds Djokovic, Halep into Italian Open finals
Liverpool sinks 10-man Chelsea
Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess to begin Sept. 24
Short-run was a 50-50 call, says Nitin Menon's father
Mbappe inspires PSG to victory in Nice
Boxing, mental health coach for Australia's 'bubble' cricketers
Remaining trophies, prizes of last five years football handed over!
Four more archers' tested for C-19 negative


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft