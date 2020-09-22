Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:17 AM
Remaining trophies, prizes of last five years football handed over!

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin handing over a trophy to the winners in an award programme at Motijheel on Monday where the remaining prizes and trophies of different football events held in last six years were handed over. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) officials, on Monday, handed over the remaining prizes and trophies of different football events held in last six years. The prizes handover programme was held on the BFF premises at Motijheel in Dhaka.
On the day, a total of 23 trophies and prizes, including six champion trophies, eleven runner-up trophies, three third place trophies and three fourth and fifth place prizes were handed among the winners of different football events held from 2014 to 2019.
It has become a common trend in local football that the prizes, trophies of different football events are not handover to the winners timely and duly owing to negligence and lack of professionalism among a few officials of federation and these clubs.
For the last time such a programme was held in 2014 and BFF arranged it again after around six years.
Arranging the prize handover programme right before the federation's executive committee election, the BFF officials may be trying to somehow finish their unfinished task.
The election is scheduled to be held on the third of October and there are less than two weeks remaining before that when this programme is held. BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin, Senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and a few other executive members were present in there. Many of these people are competing for posts in the coming election and that is why it may be seen as 'a personal campaign using federation's property' from the view of their opponents. The journo asked Mr Murshedy at one point regarding the matter and he denied such an accusation.


