Four more archers' tested for C-19 negative





The four archers Susmita Bonik, Shyamoly Roy and Tania Rima of women's compound archery Mohammad Sohel Rana of men's compound archery and joined in the national archery team's training camp on Sunday last at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium archery training center in Gazipur.

On the same day morning, all the four archers' samples were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital and Midford Hospital for testing under the supervision of BAF convener and executive member Dr. Mohammad Ehasanul Karim and eventually all the reports tested COVID-19 negative.

BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal said at present eighteen archers are in camp under the supervision of head coach Martin Fredrick and four more archers added today to raise the number of archers are twenty two.

The remaining three more archers will join in the camp later stage. The camp will run in full fledged with twenty five archers under the head coach later stage, he added.

The eighteen archers, who were earlier called for the camp, are Mohammad Roman Sana, Ram Krishna Shaha, Imdadul Haque Milon, Shakib Mollah, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Abdur Rahman, Prodipta Chakma, Mosammat Eti Khatun, Beauty Roy, Moni Rani Sarkar, Diya Siddique, Asim Kumar Das, Mohammad Asikuzzaman, Siyam Siddik, Asif Mahmud, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswash.

Coaches: Martin Fredrick (head coach), Ziaul Haque (assistant coach) and Mohammad Hasan (training assistant). -BSS















