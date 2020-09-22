Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:16 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mustafizur wants to play in all format of cricket

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Mustafizur wants to play in all format of cricket

Mustafizur wants to play in all format of cricket

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman trashed the notion of not giving Test cricket much importance, stating that he wants to be a player of all formats of cricket.
He said that he is now working on his fitness and other skills which could give him the assurance of being available in all three formats.
"I want to play all formats of cricket and currently I am working on my fitness and other skills," Mustafizur said here today after the skill session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"I am trying to do what I need to improve my bowling skill, fitness and others which could be handy to make me regular in all formats of cricket."
One of the key features to be a good Test bowler is to bring the ball in, which Mustafizur is unable to do throughout his career. Mustafizur's main weapon is his cutter and slower, with which he brought up success in the shorter version of cricket.
Basically by virtue of his cutter and slower, he made a blockbuster debut in ODI cricket that saw him taking 11 wickets in his first two matches against India. Bangladesh won those two matches thanks to Mustafizur Rahman to win the first ever ODI series against India. Mustafizur also took two wickets in the last match to end his debut ODI series with 13 wickets.
He also showed his class in T20 cricket to make him Bangladesh's best bowler in ODI and T20 format. But when it comes to Test cricket, Mustafizur is just a shadow of himself as his success in the longer version is rare.
What the experts identified was that he is simply unable to deliver the inswinger properly. Mustafizur knows that and said he works on that particular aspect by the help of bowling coach Ottis Gibson.
"Before the outbreak of coronavirus, Gibson showed me some grips as to how to bring the ball in. I have been still working on that and by the grace of Allah, it is going well. But I know I need to work much to be an expert on doing that," he remarked.
While he is trying to bring the ball in, he also is working on other aspects of the bowling.
"It's been one month and five days since I came to Dhaka. Firstly I bowled in short run up-I mean in two or three steps. I have also done this at home. But when I came to Dhaka, I started [bowling] from the beginning. At the start, I was focused on running and gym and then started bowling to batsman with other bowlers. Everything is going fine overall," he said.
He said at the beginning bowling and fitness session seemed tougher but as the days pass, everything becomes normal.
"Team-wise practice is important. We have done our work at home but that is different. However when I started my work here in the stadium, it seemed tougher but now everything is going well," he concluded.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top seeds Djokovic, Halep into Italian Open finals
Liverpool sinks 10-man Chelsea
Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess to begin Sept. 24
Short-run was a 50-50 call, says Nitin Menon's father
Mbappe inspires PSG to victory in Nice
Boxing, mental health coach for Australia's 'bubble' cricketers
Remaining trophies, prizes of last five years football handed over!
Four more archers' tested for C-19 negative


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]ilyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft