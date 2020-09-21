

BD-S Korea sponsored ideaTHON contest opens

To this effect, an online inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday in the capital, says a press release.

State Minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP was the chief guest at the inauguration presided over by iDEA Project Director (Additional Secretary) Syed Mojibul Huq.

This contest is being organised by iDEA project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division with the slogan "Let's Start You Up".

The event is co-organised by the Korea Productivity Center (KPC) and the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA). In addition, the ICT Division and the Bangladesh Computer Council of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Justice of South Korea and the Global Start-up Immigration Center of South Korea are partnering with the event.

The top five innovative startups will be announced as the winners at the end of the final selection of this contest.

The winners will receive six months of special training, incubation, funding and connecting support with VC companies in South Korea also with the international patents, copyright and trademark assistance. Besides, the best 25 teams will get special mentoring and certificates.

The iDEA project was established under the BCC of the ICT Division with the best guidance and inspiration of the Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed.

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Dr. Rubana Huq was present there as the Guest of Honour at the event.

ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Parthapratim Deb, Startup Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Tina F. Jabeen were present as the special guests.

The registration for the ideaTHON contest started on September 19 last. Online campaigns will be organised in all divisions of the country. As part of this campaign, alumni of more than 30 public and private universities of the country and different trade associations including BASIS, BACCO, BCS, ECAB, ISPAB are being connected. Interested tech-based Bangladeshi startups may complete the online registration to take part in this competition.









However, no individual can participate alone. A team can apply to have a minimum of two members and a maximum of four members including the team leader.

In addition, those who have completed a Bachelor's Degree or Masters or MPhil or Ph.D. in the field of educational qualifications or have appeared in the graduation or equivalent examination of any educational institution in Bangladesh recognized by UGC can apply. It should be noted that the age of the applicants should be between 22 to 39 years on 19 September 2020.

The last date for registration to participate in ideaTHON is November 21, 2020 (Saturday). For details and application, interested applicants need to visit - http://ideathon.startupbangladesh.gov.bd/

