

BCBL holds 22nd AGM

Among others from the Board of Directors, Md. Farhad Uddin , Md. Wahiduzzaman Khandaker, Khondker Sabera Islam, Managing Director (Current Charge)Zafar Alam, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim Deputy Managing Director and Sayed Md. Estencher Billah, Company Secretary of BCBL, along with various divisional head were also present in the meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, the audits of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2019, the acceptance and approval of the reports of the Directors and Auditors, along with the status sheet on that date and the appointment of auditors and remuneration for the year of 2020.

According to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Bank and the provisions of the Companies Act, Mohammed Arshed and A A M Zakaria retired from the 'C' category and was re-elected. A significant number of shareholders participated spontaneously in the meeting. The meeting discussed various business topics and action plans for next year.

The Managing Director gave thanks and best wishes to the present shareholders and others. Finally, the President of the meeting announced the completion of the meeting.

















The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Ltd (BCBL) held on Saturday through Digital Platform. BCBL Chairman Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury presided over the meeting, says a press release.Among others from the Board of Directors, Md. Farhad Uddin , Md. Wahiduzzaman Khandaker, Khondker Sabera Islam, Managing Director (Current Charge)Zafar Alam, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim Deputy Managing Director and Sayed Md. Estencher Billah, Company Secretary of BCBL, along with various divisional head were also present in the meeting.At the Annual General Meeting, the audits of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2019, the acceptance and approval of the reports of the Directors and Auditors, along with the status sheet on that date and the appointment of auditors and remuneration for the year of 2020.According to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Bank and the provisions of the Companies Act, Mohammed Arshed and A A M Zakaria retired from the 'C' category and was re-elected. A significant number of shareholders participated spontaneously in the meeting. The meeting discussed various business topics and action plans for next year.The Managing Director gave thanks and best wishes to the present shareholders and others. Finally, the President of the meeting announced the completion of the meeting.