Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to $3.2b as C-19 bites





The aero-engine maker said it was considering a variety of options, including a rights issue. Debt and equity issuances are other options being considered, it added.

"We continue to review all funding options to enhance balance sheet resilience and strength," its statement said .

A Financial Times report said the company was in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, as part of its efforts to raise funds.

An equity raise will be launched in the first weeks of October, the report added. -Reuters























Sept 20: Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L said on Saturday it was looking to raise up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.The aero-engine maker said it was considering a variety of options, including a rights issue. Debt and equity issuances are other options being considered, it added."We continue to review all funding options to enhance balance sheet resilience and strength," its statement said .A Financial Times report said the company was in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, as part of its efforts to raise funds.An equity raise will be launched in the first weeks of October, the report added. -Reuters