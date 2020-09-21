Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:31 PM
latest
Home Business

Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to $3.2b as C-19 bites

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Sept 20:  Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L said on Saturday it was looking to raise up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.
The aero-engine maker said it was considering a variety of options, including a rights issue. Debt and equity issuances are other options being considered, it added.
"We continue to review all funding options to enhance balance sheet resilience and strength," its statement said .
A Financial Times report said the company was in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, as part of its efforts to raise funds.
An equity raise will be launched in the first weeks of October, the report added.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-S Korea sponsored ideaTHON contest opens
‘BD economy doing well in all areas after Covid shock’
BCBL holds 22nd AGM
Japan’s core consumer prices drop for 1st time in 3 months
Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to $3.2b as C-19 bites
India’s 7 top firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in market valuation
Samsung brings its 2020 QLED TV range in BD
Trump touts fantastic TikTok deal with Walmart, Oracle


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft