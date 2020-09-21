Video
Monday, 21 September, 2020
Home Business

Samsung brings its 2020 QLED TV range in BD

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung, has launched its 2020 QLED TVs under T Series in Bangladesh and the televisions are available in three different categories - QLED TV, UHD TV, Smart TV in Bangladesh, says a press release.
The launching ceremony was attended by Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn, Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor and senior officials from Samsung Bangladesh, Fair Distribution Limited, Transcom Digital, Rangs and Electra International.
The Samsung 'T Series' comes with twelve models ranging variously in terms of size, resolution, and other prime features. They are loaded with innovative features such as Content Guide for easy access to fun content and personal computer mode, among others.
The feature Personal Computer mode will allow users to transform it into a full-fledged PC. Moreover, the televisions in this series come with HDMI, live cast, Bluetooth, Bixby voice assistant, home cloud, and many other smart features for the audiences' convenience. The models come in bezel-less designs to add more values to the users' immaculate home décors.
The televisions offer HD (1,366x768), FHD (1920x1080), Crystal UHD (3840x2160) offering crystal clear 4k picture quality. There are models from 32 inches to 75 inches in the series. The motion rates vary from 50 to 240. 20W (2CH) and 40W (4CH) are the two types of sound systems available in the 'T Series' televisions.
T Series 2020 QLED TV line-up consists of 7 models, out of which Q800T (82-inch & 75-inch) and Q950T (85-inch) are 8K models. The rest are 4K models- Q80T (65-inch), Q70T (75-inch), and Q60T (55-inch & 50-inch).
The top new features of QLED 4K range from adaptive, pictures, object tracking sound, active voice amplifier to multi-view options. No screen burn-in and 100 percent color volume ensure a longer lifespan and best color experiencing, even in the brightest and darkest scenes.


