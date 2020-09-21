Trump touts fantastic TikTok deal with Walmart, Oracle





The deal, announced by the companies, also includes Walmart as a commercial partner and would create a new US company that would generate some 25,000 jobs.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic deal," Trump said. "I have given the deal my blessing. If they get it done that's great, if they don't that's okay too."

Shortly after, TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, confirmed the agreement, which came with companies racing against a Sunday deadline set by Trump's administration after which new downloads of the app would be banned.

Oracle could buy a 12.5 per cent stake in TikTok before a future IPO, and Walmart a 7.5 per cent stake.

According to a source close to the matter, ByteDance would keep the rest of the shares. But since the Chinese company is 40 per cent owned by American investors, TikTok would eventually be majority American-owned.

"We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US Administration and settle questions around TikTok's future in the US," a spokeswoman for TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, told AFP. ByteDance also confirmed the deal on social media, saying the three companies would reach an agreement that was "in line with US and Chinese law" as soon as possible. -AFP















