

Meghna Petroleum, JMI sign deal to sell LPG

Under the agreement, the petroleum company will sell LPG by establishing LPG (Auto gas) refueling station and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) conversion workshop parallel with the sale of refueling oil through the company's registered filling stations.

The Meghna Petroleum will receive royalty of Tk 0.50 against per liter sale of LPG, according to a disclosure posted on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Sunday.

The signing ceremony took place at the Dhaka office of Meghna Petroleum at Meghna Bhaban on Saturday evening, according to a press release.

Meghna Petroleum Managing Director Mir Saifullah-Al-Khaled, and JMI Group Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Md Abdur Razzaq said this agreement will ensure rapid penetration of Auto LPG for use in automobiles across the country�Through signing the contract, we can now provide LPG to the customers at low cost and easily by using the Meghna Petroleum's filling stations," the press release quoted Abdur Razzaq as saying.

Mir Saifullah-Al-Khaled said, from now on, JMI Industrial Gas will be able to install LPG pumps and sell Autogas at the registered filling stations of Meghna Petroleum.

Recently, Meghna Petroleum has also signed similar agreements with four companies -- Beximco LPG Unit-1, Bashundhara LP Gas, Omera Gas One and Unitex LP Gas as part of its business expansion by selling LPG through its registered filling stations.

























