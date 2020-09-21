Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:31 PM
latest
Home Business

Tipu Munshi offers full support for dev of e-commerce

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi pledged his full support for development of e-Commerce in Bangladesh in line with the Vision 2021 and Digital Bangladesh.
He said this while inaugurating a webinar on Post COVID-19: Challenges & Opportunities for Entrepreneurship and Employment in e-Commerce in Bangladesh evening organized by France-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFB) in collaboration with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).
He said that the current volume of world e-Commerce is $3.5 Trillion and is expected to reach $4.5 Trillion in 2021 and it offers huge potential for Bangladesh for its development. He said the Government already formulated the National Digital Commerce Policy and launched its own satellite, Bangabandhu Satellite - 1 to expedite the building of Digital Bangladesh.
In his opening remarks, President of CCIFB Syed Mahmudul Huq mentioned that the present COVID-19 crisis resulted in unprecedented economic disruptions, negative effect on production processes and trade-related activities. These prompted the industry to seek e-trade solutions and greater utilization of IT and digital techniques for ensuring sustained economic activities including trade and job creation.
He further said that Bangladesh e-commerce, by strengthening its backward linkage with agriculture, manufacturing and services industry, offered huge opportunities in innovations, entrepreneurship and employment generation, and could become a key driver for economic growth.
He emphasised combined efforts of the government, the private sector, Bangladesh expatriates with relevant experience and competence and the development partners for the purpose and urged Ministry of Commerce and BIDA to help in the formulation of a national strategy and action plan to overcome the challenges and harness the potential of e-commerce in the country.
WTO Cell Director General Md. Hafizur Rahman who is also Coordinator of the Central Digital Commerce Cell at the Ministry of Commerce made the keynote presentation at the webinar and highlighted the needs to address the issues involving development of e-Commerce, both domestic and international.
He explained the salient features of relevant national policies including e-Commerce Readiness Assessment and Strategy Formulation, ICT Infrastructure and Services, Trade Logistics and Trade Facilitation, Payment Solution, Legal and Regulatory Framework, e-Commerce Skill Development and Access to Financing. He also discussed preparation of a Complaint Management Mechanism in collaboration with e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-S Korea sponsored ideaTHON contest opens
‘BD economy doing well in all areas after Covid shock’
BCBL holds 22nd AGM
Japan’s core consumer prices drop for 1st time in 3 months
Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to $3.2b as C-19 bites
India’s 7 top firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in market valuation
Samsung brings its 2020 QLED TV range in BD
Trump touts fantastic TikTok deal with Walmart, Oracle


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft