China’s pickup truck sales up in August

BEIJING, Sept. 20: China's pickup truck market registered robust growth in August, industry data showed.A total of 41,000 units were sold last month, up 36 per cent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).During the January-August period, sales of pickup trucks went up 3 per cent from a year ago.Pickup trucks, which combine the features of passenger and commercial vehicles, have become increasingly popular in the country in recent years, the CPCA said.In April, China's commerce ministry issued a guideline calling on local authorities to relax restrictions on the entry of pickup trucks into cities, amid efforts to further boost automobile consumption. -Xinhua