Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:31 PM
BB for easier online payment against overseas shopping thru cards

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) in circular on Sunday has clarified how and in which areas customers can use bankers' International Cards (IC) for online payment to settle shopping bills or such other payments against goods and services.
Its Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) has asked all banks and their chief executive officers in the circular to implement the new directive to make easier customers online payment within limit at home and abroad.
The circular has clarified online payment practice that can be executed against transactions in selected areas, subject to admissible annual entitlements or balances of foreign currency accounts linked to the concerned cards.
It includes (a) bonafide payments by BASIS member IT/software firms, (b) Membership fees, (c) IT expenses (d) Visa processing fees, (d) Hotel booking and (f) Mobile phone roaming bills.
It further said as per previous circulars issued this year the Authorized Dealers (ADs) can allow their cardholder customers to use ICs for online payment not exceeding USD 300 or its equivalent in a single transaction against purchase of goods and services.
ICs can be used for payment against downloadable application software, e-books, etc, magazine/newspaper subscription fees and other legitimate goods and services from reputed and reliable sources abroad.
In addition to above, online payment of USD 300 at a single transaction is admissible for legitimate purchase from Bangladesh as mentioned above. This entitlement can also be used for transactions as per above provided that the required amount is within USD 300.


