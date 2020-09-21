China approves $13b investment projects





The projects were mainly in the transportation and information industries, according to Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission.

Earlier data showed China's fixed-asset investment edged down 0.3 per cent year on year during the January-August period, with the decline narrowing from the 1.6-per cent fall in the first seven months. -Xinhua























