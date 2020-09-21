Video
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:30 PM
Stock indices fall, turnover rises on profit taking

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dropped 15.78 points or 0.30 per cent to 5,088 points. DS30, comprising blue chips, lost dropped 8.73 points to 1,752 and DSE Shariah fell 9.68 points to 1,153 at the close of the session.
Turnover, however rose to Tk 11.03 billion, up 9 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.13 billion.
The losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 194 closed lower, 124 ended higher while 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total of 212,615 trades were executed in the day's session with a volume of 391.85 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Tk 3,839 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,856 billion in the previous session.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 541 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, SK Trims and Industries, Nitol Insurance and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company.
The insurance companies dominated the gainer chart as top ten gainers were insurance companies with the best performer Global Insurance posting a gain of 10 per cent while Intech Ltd performed the worst losing 9.79 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 44 points to 14,529 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 33 points to  8,723 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 146 declined, 111 advanced and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.37 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 349 million.


