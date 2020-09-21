Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:30 PM
latest
Home Business

UK raises export credit for Bangladesh to 2.5b pounds

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

The UK's Export Credit Agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), more than trippled the export credit for Bangladesh to £2.5 billion recently.
The move will boost the trade partnership between the two countries and help Bangladesh unleash its growth potential, British High Commission officials in Dhaka said.
The additional support will help UK exporters and Bangladeshi buyers access to finance for projects in the country.
"More than triple increase of over 200 per cent in UKEF's capacity for Bangladesh is a great opportunity to expand and diversify the UK-Bangladesh trade and economic relationship," Commenting on the issue British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a statement.
He also said Bangladesh is a success story of economic development with huge potential for further growth as the recovery from COVID gathers pace and new opportunities emerge for greener and more diversified growth. UKEF's announcement demonstrates UK determination to be a partner in that success.
This additional support will be on top of the UK Government's support for economic development in Bangladesh through the UK Aid, CDC Group, and share in International Finance Institutions' investments in Bangladesh, said a spokesperson of the High Commission.
For example, through the Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund, the UK Government supports improvement in business climate and infrastructure, helping business to invest and grow on a sustainable basis in Bangladesh, he added.
The UK's Business Finance to Poor programme supports the development of an inclusive financial sector, providing low-income households and businesses means to participate and benefit from growth in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-S Korea sponsored ideaTHON contest opens
‘BD economy doing well in all areas after Covid shock’
BCBL holds 22nd AGM
Japan’s core consumer prices drop for 1st time in 3 months
Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to $3.2b as C-19 bites
India’s 7 top firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in market valuation
Samsung brings its 2020 QLED TV range in BD
Trump touts fantastic TikTok deal with Walmart, Oracle


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft