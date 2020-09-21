Video
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:30 PM
Transfat kills 11,000 people in Bangladesh every year

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

In Bangladesh approximately 11,000 people die every year by consuming foods having harmful transfat that cause various diseases including heart disease, dementia, cognitive impairment, said health experts.
They made this disclosure at a two-day-long workshop of journalists. The workshop titled 'Transfat and Heart Health' was organized by PROGGA at Bangladesh Medical Association Bhaban in the city.
Professor Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury, Chief, Department of Epidemiology and Research, National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute said consuming excessive transfat causes a number of heart diseases.
"We also witness the increasing number of sudden deaths and other symptoms. Such deaths are very often linked to consumption of harmful transfat," he said. 
According to the World
   Health Organization (WHO), Bangladesh is one of the most risky countries among 15 countries in the world in terms of increasing the number of death cases due to heart diseases that is directly linked to transfat.
The main source of transfat is Partially Hydrogenated Oil (PHO) which is popularly  named  in Bangladesh as Dalda or Banaspati Ghee.
However, very recently a research report conducted by National Heart Foundation and Research Institute shows that at least 92 percent of famous PHO brands in Bangladesh are having excessive percentage of transfat.
According to the WHO, more than two percent transfat presence in the food is harmful for the health.




The research report reveals that each 100 gram PHO sample contains the highest 20.9 gram transfat, which is ten times more than the WHO's recommendation.
Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead-Cardiovascular Health, Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), said Bangladesh is under serious threat of transfat as they had already found excessive percentage of transfat in various food items and there is no regulation and policy being implemented to control it. 
However, considering transfat as a harmful items in terms of health issue, WHO, has prioritized to prevent the production of industrial transfat globally within the time period of 2023. 
Consultant National Heart Foundation Abu Ahmed Shamim, Executive Director of PROGGA ABM Zubair, Md. Hasan Shahriar and others also spoke at the programme.



