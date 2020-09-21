Verdict on Sept 28





Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Special Tribunal No-1 in Dhaka fixed the date of delivery of verdict after

completion of arguments of both the prosecution and the defence sides.

Shahed's lawyer Adv Nazmul Hasan and Moniruzzaman completed their arguments with a prayer to acquit their client.

While the Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul concluded their arguments to give him highest punishment as the prosecution termed him as 'a great cheat.'

Shahed is facing 60 criminal cases across the country.

Only in four working days the court examined the 11 prosecution witnesses out of 14.

The same tribunal framed charges against Shahed on August 27 in the case.

Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to flee the country by boat.

He was later remanded in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test results and charging patients exorbitantly for testing and treatment.

On July 19, a team of DB found Shahed's private car in front of a house in Sector-11, in the city's Uttara Paschim area.

They seized a pistol with a round of bullet from the car and later a case under the Arms Act was filed against him.

DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam on July 30 submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, showing 14 people as prosecution witnesses.















