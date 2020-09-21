Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:30 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Cases Against Khaleda

SC upholds HC orders on bail

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld four more High Court orders that stayed the trial proceedings against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in three vandalism cases and a defamation case
   filed in 2015.
The apex court, however, asked the High Court to dispose of the rules issued on the cases.
A three-member bench led by senior judge of the Appellate Division Justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order after hearing virtually the four separate leave-to-appeal petitions filed by the state.
Additional Attorney General Momataz Uddin Fakir appeared for the state while Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon argued on behalf of the former prime minister.
The HC on different days in 2017 stayed the trial proceedings against her in the three vandalism and arson cases and a defamation case and also issued four rules asking the government to explain as to why the proceedings of the cases should not be scrapped.
The vandalism and arson cases were filed with
Darus Salam Police Station and the sedition case was filed with a Dhaka court against Khaleda Zia after she made a statement on the number of martyrs of the Liberation War.
The cases were filed during anti-government agitation enforced by BNP-led alliance in 2015.
Earlier on August 23 this year, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court order that had stayed the trial proceedings in four other vandalism cases against Khaleda Zia with Darussalam and Jatrabari police stations in 2015.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Transfat kills 11,000 people in Bangladesh every year
Verdict on Sept 28
WHO endorses protocol for corona herbal medicine trials
SC upholds HC orders on bail
Bijon Kumar returns to Singapore
Orders freezing assets of Pradeep’s wife
Prime accused confesses
Govt suspends Saudia flights in act of reprisal


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft