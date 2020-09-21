SC upholds HC orders on bail





filed in 2015.

The apex court, however, asked the High Court to dispose of the rules issued on the cases.

A three-member bench led by senior judge of the Appellate Division Justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order after hearing virtually the four separate leave-to-appeal petitions filed by the state.

Additional Attorney General Momataz Uddin Fakir appeared for the state while Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon argued on behalf of the former prime minister.

The HC on different days in 2017 stayed the trial proceedings against her in the three vandalism and arson cases and a defamation case and also issued four rules asking the government to explain as to why the proceedings of the cases should not be scrapped.

The vandalism and arson cases were filed with

Darus Salam Police Station and the sedition case was filed with a Dhaka court against Khaleda Zia after she made a statement on the number of martyrs of the Liberation War.

The cases were filed during anti-government agitation enforced by BNP-led alliance in 2015.

Earlier on August 23 this year, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court order that had stayed the trial proceedings in four other vandalism cases against Khaleda Zia with Darussalam and Jatrabari police stations in 2015.

















