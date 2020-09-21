Video
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:30 PM
Orders freezing assets of Pradeep’s wife

Pradeep’s bail rejected

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: A Chattogram court on Sunday rejected the bail prayer of former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, accused in Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case, in a case filed against him by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing wealth illegally.
The court of Metropolitan Session Judge Ashfaqur Rahman passed the order after Pradeep's lawyer placed his bail prayer before the court, said ACC public prosecutor Mahmudul Haque.
The court also ordered the jail authority to take necessary steps as per jail code after his lawyer also pleaded for his medical treatment and visitation of family members, he said.
Following a plea from the investigation officer of the case-- ACC Assistant Director Riaz Uddin--the court also ordered to freeze movable and immovable properties of Pradeep's wife Chumki Karan, as mentioned in the FIR until further notice.
ACC lawyer Advocate Kazi Sanawar Hossain Lavlu confirmed the       matter.
   Riaz Uddin said, "We appealed before the court to seize the properties after we came to learn that they are trying to hand over the money and their properties to others."
ACC sources said the anti-graft watchdog's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.
On April 20 last year, Pradeep and his wife were asked to submit their wealth statement. They filed their statements in June that year.
After a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information that the couple acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.
Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31.
Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31. His elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on August 5.
OC Pradeep surrendered the following day.


