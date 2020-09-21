Video
Attack on UNO

Prime accused confesses

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

Dinajpur, 20 Sept: Prime accused Rabiul Islam has made confessional statement in a case filed in connection with the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida Khanam and her father.
Emam Zafor, officer-in-charge of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, said that as the accused agreed to make his confessional statement, they brought Rabiul to the court in the morning.
He was later taken to Dinajpur Chief Judicial Magistrate's Congnizance Court along with the
   application.
Senior judicial magistrate Ismail Hossain recorded his statement. Later, he was sent to jail.
He was produced before the court after expiry of second-phase remand today.
Police arrested Rabiul on September 9 and primarily he confessed to his crime.  Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida and her father Omar Ali were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on September 3.


