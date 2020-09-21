Govt suspends Saudia flights in act of reprisal





The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has already informed the Saudi authorities about the government's decision, according to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry officials.

While talking to media, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque said Bangladesh has sought permission of the Kingdom for operating flights to its four destinations, Jeddah, Madina, Riyad and Dammam following the decisions to reopen international flight operations.

But, the KSA authorities denied the Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate flights to the destinations from Dhaka due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But, authorities of Saudi Arabian airlines have sought permission for operating Saudia flights. Bangladesh also rejected their proposal, the Senior Secretary said.

Last Tuesday, the Saudi government had announced resuming international flight operations, which remained suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic, on condition of following the health guidelines and providing a Covid-19 negative result with PCR test.

However, only the valid visa or valid Iqama holders will be able to travel to and from Saudi Arabia, according to its decision, a circular issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said, adding that all international airlines will be allowed to operate flights to and from the country.

Officials of the Bangladesh Embassy to the country also gave similar messages to the Foreign

Ministry of Bangladesh on September 15. It said that Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be allowed to operate 21 flights weekly to four destinations - Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madina.

But in a press release issued on Thursday, Biman Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandker said that although the KSA authorities decided to resume flights operations, it hasn't yet given permission to Biman to operate flights. Once the permission is received, it will start flight operations.















