Govt withdraws five per cent customs duty on onion



A TCB dealer selling daily essentials at Motijheel in the capital on Sunday and behind the truck people are queued up violating physical distancing. People usually throng TCB trucks due to soaring prices of onion. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The decision has been taken as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a Finance Ministry press release on Sunday.

The government imposed the duty for the first time in the budget for the current fiscal year 2020-2021, for what it said, to ensure fair price for farmers and encourage domestic production of the item.

Now the decision of withdrawal of the duty came as the price of onion started to soar and reached Tk 120 per kg on Tuesday after India imposed a ban on export of onion on September 14.

Commerce Ministry requested the NBR to withdraw the duty to keep the price of the product stable in the domestic market.

Earlier on September 16, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that the government would consider withdrawing 5 percent import duty on onion.

The press release also said the recent Indian ban on onion export to Bangladesh has triggered off an upward trend in its prices in Bangladesh.

Onion is partially import-based daily essential goods. The market of onion was unstable few days back also. The crisis became tougher in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Besides, neighbouring country India has stopped exporting onion which has made the situation worse

here in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the government has opened an online sale of onions amid a spike in prices of the kitchen staple on the back of a ban on exports by India.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi virtually inaugurated the programme on Sunday as part of the efforts to cool down spiralling prices of the commodity in the country.

Initially, the customers will be able to buy onions from a select few shops online.

The Trading Corporation Bangladesh or TCB has been selling onions at Tk 30 per kg in the open market from Sept 13. Customers could buy a maximum of 2 kg of onion while waiting in long queues in front of TCB trucks.

The prices of the root vegetable skyrocketed once again after India announced a ban on onion exports earlier this month.

On Sept 18, retailers were selling Indian onions for Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, while local onions were priced at Tk 80.

Under the online scheme, a customer can buy up to 3 kg onions for Tk 36 per kg, with a maximum delivery charge of Tk 30, according to the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh or e-CAB. It means 3 kg of onions will cost Tk 138 in total.

The online sale of onions will begin on a trial basis in Dhaka and Chattogram.

"TCB can sell onions from 300 to 500 trucks but to ensure sales on a larger scale, we took the initiative to sell the commodity online through e-CAB. There can be some hiccups in the beginning but it will ease gradually. We'll expand the programme further in time," said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

