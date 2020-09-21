26 more deaths, 1,544 new C-19 cases in 24-hrs





Some 1,544 new cases have been detected after testing 11,591 samples during the period, taking the number of total infections at 348,916.

Some 10,787 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 11,591 were tested in 94 labs across the country. So far 1,821,270 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.32 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.16 per cent.

However, a total of 2,179 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 256,565.

Around 73.53 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.42 per cent has died.

Among the dead patients of Sunday, 17 were men and nine were women. Moreover, 19 of them in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur.

Twenty-four of them have died in different hospitals and two at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 77.87 per cent or 3,846 of the total were men, and 22.13 per cent or 1,093 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,423 in Dhaka division, 1,026 in Chattogram, 416 in Khulna, 330 in Rajshahi, 232 in Rangpur, 221 in Sylhet, 184 in Barishal, and 107 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Sunday, the majority of patients that died - 2,494 or 50.50 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 47,238 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,204 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 476,480 people have completed their quarantine course.

There are 14,038 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 3,006 people are already admitted, and 11,032 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 542 ICU facilities in the country and 241 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

However, coronavirus cases across the globe reached 30,673,633 on Sunday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The death toll from Covid-19 stood at 955,404 in the morning.

Data compiled by JHU showed that India now has the second-highest number of cases (5,308,014) after the US as of Sunday.

The South Asian country has so far reported 85,619 deaths. However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,528,240 cases and 136,532 deaths.

The US is the worst-affected country with 6,764,803 cases and 199,258 fatalities.SEE PAGE 2 COL 5















