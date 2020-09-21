Abzal sent to jail

Health Directorate's former Clerk Abzal Hossain was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday in two graft cases filed over amassing Tk 36 crore.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC deputy director Md Towfiqul Islam, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the cases produced him on completion of a 14-day remand.

Earlier on August 26, the same court sent Abzal Hossain to jail after he surrendered before it, seeking bail in the cases. On June 27 of 2019, ACC filed the two cases at the ACC Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka.

In the two cases, allegations have been levelled against Abzal and his wife Rubina Khanam for embezzling illegal assets worth Tk 36.30 crore.



