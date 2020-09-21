Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:29 PM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Two graft cases

Abzal sent to jail

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Court Correspondent

Health  Directorate's former Clerk Abzal Hossain was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday  in two graft cases filed over amassing Tk 36 crore.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC deputy director Md Towfiqul Islam, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the cases produced him on completion of a 14-day remand.
Earlier on August 26, the same court sent Abzal Hossain to jail after he surrendered before it, seeking bail in the cases. On June 27 of 2019, ACC filed the two cases at the ACC Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka.
In the two cases, allegations have been levelled against Abzal and his wife Rubina Khanam for embezzling illegal assets worth Tk 36.30 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL local govt nomination board meeting today
Abzal sent to jail
No bar to 5 farms
OC, 4 cops attached to police lines for extortion
2 more victims of Narayanganj mosque blast die, death toll hits 33
Why bail to ex-AL MP Awal and wife will not be cancelled, asks HC
Shahed pleads innocence
Minister Enamur’s mother dies


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft