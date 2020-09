The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld its chamber judge's order that had cleared the way for five companies -- including Pran Dairy Ltd (Pran Milk) -- to produce, distribute and sell their pasteurised milk.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders after hearing five separate petitions filed by the companies challenging the HC orders. -Agencies