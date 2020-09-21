Video
OC, 4 cops attached to police lines for extortion

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Sayestaganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mozammel Hossain and four policemen were attached to the district police lines for taking money from a man threatening to implicate him in a drugs case.
The other policemen are - Sub-Inspector Shawkat Ali, constables Nurul Islam, Jamshed and Nazmul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Habiganj Police Anwar Hossain said Sunday.
Two motorcyclists - Lutfur Rahman, manager of Best Buy Showroom of RFL, and one Sohrab - were stopped on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway when they were going to Alipur on September 14.
The accused policemen stopped them in the pretext of checking motorcycle documents.
Sohrab left for home to bring documents leaving his motorcycle and Lutfar in police custody. But he did not return.
Later, Lutfar was taken to the police station and demanded bribe threatening to implicate him in a Yaba case.
Police released him after he gave them Tk 28,000.
Later, Lutfar complained to Habiganj police chief Mohammad Ullah. An investigation body was formed to look into the allegation.
The police personnel were withdrawn and attached to the police lines on Saturday after the probe body found them guilty.   -UNB


