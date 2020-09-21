Bar Council defers written exam for advocates’ enrolment





The examination is held under the supervision of Dhaka University.

The decision came up after a meeting of enrolment committee of the statutory body on Sunday evening.

Adv Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, a member of the enrolment committee, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Sunday.Govt to produce indigenous

freshwater fish commercially

Staff Correspondent

The government has initiated to produce indigenous freshwater fish commercially to meet the high demand in the country.

Twenty-five species of indigenous freshwater fish will be produced in rivers, canals, ponds and other water bodies like beel, haor and jheel.

Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) has successfully invented a commercial method of producing 23 almost extinct local species of fish including Pabda, Gulsha, Gujiayir, Rajputi, Chital, Meni, Tengra, Foli, Balachata, Shing, Mohashoal, Gutum, Magur, Beral, Kunchia, Bhagna, Khalisha, Kalibaoush, Koi, Bata, Gojar, Swarputi and Ganimachh.

BFRI is doing the research and farming of local species that are on the verge of extinction from rivers and beels, a senior scientific officer of BFRI said on Sunday.

"We are now preserving these fish and going to produce them through artificial breeding," said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

The government has taken various measures including research activities to reproduce those endangered species of local fish.

The minister said many local fish species had disappeared and some are almost extinct. The government has taken a project worth Tk 202.04 to protect and develop local species. The main objectives are preserving local fish species and increasing the fish production of internal water bodies.

The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will implement the project by June 2024 in some 49 upazilas in 10 south-western districts.

"Local species of fish will come back in water. We are going for artificial breeding of these species. Researchers are working on bringing back the original taste of the fish alongside increasing production," he added.

Meanwhile, local small fish production in ponds increased to 2.41 lakh tonnes in the 2017-2018 fiscal year from only 67,340 tonnes in 2009.

The executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the project recently.















