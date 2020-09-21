Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:29 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Abrar Murder At BUET

No testimony recorded, next hearing Oct 5

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent

No testimony was recorded in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case as the complainant of the much discussed murder case and also the victim's father Barkat Ullah fell sick. The trial court on Sunday deferred the date of taking testimony as the State side prayed for time.
The complainant was infected with jaundice. Though he was present in the court but was not feeling well to depose in the court.
 Following the tribunal prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan's time petition, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the first Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka passed the  trial deferment order  and fixed October 5 for recording statement of the complainant.
Recording of the statement of witnesses will run from October 5 to 27, the court said in its order.
The  arrested 22 accused, Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu and  Morsheduzzaman Jisan were produced before the  tribunal.




Rest three accused Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid have been absconding since the incident.
On Tuesday, the trial court framed charges against all 25 accused in the murder case. After framing charges, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 fixed Sunday  for producing witnesses of the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bar Council defers written exam for advocates’ enrolment
No testimony recorded, next hearing Oct 5
CRI launches policy magazine WhiteBoard
BD-Korea tech business competition begins
Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19
Suspended jailer gets 6-mth bail
Firefighters douse fire at Banani high rise
BNP to resume political activities after 5 months


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft