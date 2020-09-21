No testimony recorded, next hearing Oct 5





The complainant was infected with jaundice. Though he was present in the court but was not feeling well to depose in the court.

Following the tribunal prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan's time petition, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the first Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka passed the trial deferment order and fixed October 5 for recording statement of the complainant.

Recording of the statement of witnesses will run from October 5 to 27, the court said in its order.

The arrested 22 accused, Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu and Morsheduzzaman Jisan were produced before the tribunal.









Rest three accused Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid have been absconding since the incident.

On Tuesday, the trial court framed charges against all 25 accused in the murder case. After framing charges, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 fixed Sunday for producing witnesses of the case.



No testimony was recorded in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case as the complainant of the much discussed murder case and also the victim's father Barkat Ullah fell sick. The trial court on Sunday deferred the date of taking testimony as the State side prayed for time.The complainant was infected with jaundice. Though he was present in the court but was not feeling well to depose in the court.Following the tribunal prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan's time petition, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the first Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka passed the trial deferment order and fixed October 5 for recording statement of the complainant.Recording of the statement of witnesses will run from October 5 to 27, the court said in its order.The arrested 22 accused, Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu and Morsheduzzaman Jisan were produced before the tribunal.Rest three accused Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid have been absconding since the incident.On Tuesday, the trial court framed charges against all 25 accused in the murder case. After framing charges, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 fixed Sunday for producing witnesses of the case.