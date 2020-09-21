CRI launches policy magazine WhiteBoard





CRI stated that it is the first of its kind in Bangladesh and it is set to bring diverse and fresh ideas into the policy-sphere of the country.

During the online launching programme of the policy magazine CRI's Trustee and Bangabandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq said, "Bangabandhu shaped policies ahead of his times. Development of Bangladesh in the last ten years has a lot to do with going back to its founding principles."

Radwan, also the magazine's Editor in Chief, added that the policy of the current government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of 'leaving no one behind' was a policy of Bangabandhu.

According to CRI, the first issue will be on the policies taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that guided the nation for future course of advancement.

The unveiling of this chapter is a tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birth centenary and this magazine will be a lighthouse for the policymakers who will be able to model their policies according to Bangabandhu's vision, said CRI.

















