Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:28 PM
latest
Home Back Page

CRI launches policy magazine WhiteBoard

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The Centre for Research and Information (CRI), a research wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), on Sunday launched a policy magazine named WhiteBoard on objectively and comprehensively analyzing and narrating the policies in Bangladesh.
CRI stated that it is the first of its kind in Bangladesh and it is set to bring diverse and fresh ideas into the policy-sphere of the country.
During the online launching programme of the policy magazine CRI's Trustee and Bangabandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq said, "Bangabandhu shaped policies ahead of his times. Development of Bangladesh in the last ten years has a lot to do with going back to its founding principles."
Radwan, also the magazine's Editor in Chief, added that the policy of the current government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of 'leaving no one behind' was a policy of Bangabandhu. 
According to CRI, the first issue will be on the policies taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that guided the nation for future course of advancement.
The unveiling of this chapter is a tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birth centenary and this magazine will be a lighthouse for the policymakers who will be able to model their policies according to Bangabandhu's vision, said CRI.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bar Council defers written exam for advocates’ enrolment
No testimony recorded, next hearing Oct 5
CRI launches policy magazine WhiteBoard
BD-Korea tech business competition begins
Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19
Suspended jailer gets 6-mth bail
Firefighters douse fire at Banani high rise
BNP to resume political activities after 5 months


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft