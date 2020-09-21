Video
Monday, 21 September, 2020
BD-Korea tech business competition begins

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has announced tech-enabled business competition with South Korea to explore the idea to scale-up innovative business plan, better known as start-up.
Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project under Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Ministry  organised the event titled 'iDEAthon' in association with Korea Productivity Center (KPC) and the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA). State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced the opening of the contest through a virtual ceremony on Saturday while Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq was guest of honour.
ICT Division Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director  Parthapratim Deb, Startup Bangladesh Managing Director Tina F Jabeen also connected to the session presided by iDEA project director and Additional Secretary Syed Mojibul Huq.
Organisers informed that top five  innovative startups will receive 6 months of special training, incubation, funding and connecting support with venture capital companies in South Korea while top 25 will get special mentoring and certificates. State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the main goal of theevent is to encourage and motivate youths to lead the nation towards knowledge economy driven by over 100 million internet users. "Government has launched different digital services including My Gov mobile app. Country's export earnings from technology sector has crossed 1 billion dollar landmark," he added.


