Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:28 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19

Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, who is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital, has recovered from Covid-19.
Binta Mahbub, wife of Mahbubey Alam, said her husband recovered from Covid-19 and is doing better than before. He had breakfast in the morning. His children had gone to hospital to visit their father in the hospital.
She also wished to express her gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is enquiring about his health all the time.
The Attorney General was moved to the ICU after his health condition deteriorated on Friday morning.
Earlier on September 4, he was hospitalised at the CMH with Covid-19 like symptoms. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus.
Mahbubey Alam, 71, has been the Attorney General of the country since 2009. A former president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, he joined the legal profession in 1975.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bar Council defers written exam for advocates’ enrolment
No testimony recorded, next hearing Oct 5
CRI launches policy magazine WhiteBoard
BD-Korea tech business competition begins
Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19
Suspended jailer gets 6-mth bail
Firefighters douse fire at Banani high rise
BNP to resume political activities after 5 months


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft