

Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19

Binta Mahbub, wife of Mahbubey Alam, said her husband recovered from Covid-19 and is doing better than before. He had breakfast in the morning. His children had gone to hospital to visit their father in the hospital.

She also wished to express her gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is enquiring about his health all the time.

The Attorney General was moved to the ICU after his health condition deteriorated on Friday morning.

Earlier on September 4, he was hospitalised at the CMH with Covid-19 like symptoms. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mahbubey Alam, 71, has been the Attorney General of the country since 2009. A former president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, he joined the legal profession in 1975.















