Suspended jailer gets 6-mth bail





The court also issued a rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to explain in four weeks why Sohel Rana would not be granted regular bail in the case.

However, the ACC will move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking stay on the HC order of bail, said the ACC lawyer.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted the bail after hearing a petition filed by Sohel Rana seeking bail in the money laundering case.

Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi appeared for Sohel Rana, Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the virtual hearing.

Sohel Rana was arrested on October 27 in 2018 from Bijoy Express train when he was travelling to his hometown in Mymensingh from Chattogram.

Searching Sohel's bag, police recovered fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth around Tk 2.5 crore, Tk 44.43 lakh in cash and 12 bottles of Phensedyl.

Police later filed a case with Bhairab Railway Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act while the ACC filed another case under the Money Laundering Act.















