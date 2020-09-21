Firefighters douse fire at Banani high rise





Eight unites of the of the fire service were dispatched to Ahamed Tower on the Kamal Ataturk Avenue after the incident was reported at 11.30am on Sunday, said Ershad Hossan, a fire service official. It took around 45 minutes to douse the flames, he added.

However, the authority could not immediately determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The fire originated in an office on the 15th floor of the building, said Nure Azam Officer-in-Charge of Banani Police Station. The freighters broke all windows of the floor so that smoke could come out.

The fire originated at the office of Radington (BD) Ltd, which provides IT related services. We could see only smoke billowing out of the building from outside. The Fire Service subsequently smashed the glass windows of the floor, the OC added.

No casualties were reported in the incident although panic stated spreading in the vicinity once the smoke became visible. A devastating fire had broken out at the adjoining FR tower in March 2019 that claimed the lives of 27 people. A probe committee was formed to identify the cause of the fire, the fire official said.

Witnesses said that the fire did not spread as it was controlled with their fire extinguishers immediately.

Fire fighters broke all windows of the floor so that smoke could come out.

A probe committee will be formed to identify the cause, the fire official said.

Iftekhar Hossain Khan, country manager of Redington (BD) Ltd, said that their office was closed for last several months and they were about to start their operations from tomorrow.









"We don't yet know how the fire originated. Fire officials are inspecting," he said.





Firefighters have put out a fire that erupted in an office on the 22 floor commercial high rise building at Banani in the capital. The fire Firefighters promptly brought the fire under control and saved another FR Tower-like tragedy happening, according to Firefighters sources.Eight unites of the of the fire service were dispatched to Ahamed Tower on the Kamal Ataturk Avenue after the incident was reported at 11.30am on Sunday, said Ershad Hossan, a fire service official. It took around 45 minutes to douse the flames, he added.However, the authority could not immediately determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire.The fire originated in an office on the 15th floor of the building, said Nure Azam Officer-in-Charge of Banani Police Station. The freighters broke all windows of the floor so that smoke could come out.The fire originated at the office of Radington (BD) Ltd, which provides IT related services. We could see only smoke billowing out of the building from outside. The Fire Service subsequently smashed the glass windows of the floor, the OC added.No casualties were reported in the incident although panic stated spreading in the vicinity once the smoke became visible. A devastating fire had broken out at the adjoining FR tower in March 2019 that claimed the lives of 27 people. A probe committee was formed to identify the cause of the fire, the fire official said.Witnesses said that the fire did not spread as it was controlled with their fire extinguishers immediately.Fire fighters broke all windows of the floor so that smoke could come out.A probe committee will be formed to identify the cause, the fire official said.Iftekhar Hossain Khan, country manager of Redington (BD) Ltd, said that their office was closed for last several months and they were about to start their operations from tomorrow."We don't yet know how the fire originated. Fire officials are inspecting," he said.