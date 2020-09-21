Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:28 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Firefighters douse fire at Banani high rise

Yet another FR Tower-like tragedy averted

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Firefighters have put out a fire that erupted in an office on the 22 floor commercial high rise building at Banani in the capital. The fire Firefighters promptly brought the fire under control and saved another FR Tower-like tragedy happening, according to Firefighters sources.
Eight unites of the of the fire service were dispatched to Ahamed Tower on the Kamal Ataturk Avenue after the incident was reported at 11.30am on Sunday, said Ershad Hossan, a fire service official.  It took around 45 minutes to douse the flames, he added.
However, the authority could not immediately determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire. 
The fire originated in an office on the 15th floor of the building, said Nure Azam Officer-in-Charge of Banani Police Station. The freighters broke all windows of the floor so that smoke could come out.
 The fire originated at the office of Radington (BD) Ltd, which provides IT related services. We could see only smoke billowing out of the building from outside. The Fire Service subsequently smashed the glass windows of the floor, the OC added.
 No casualties were reported in the incident although panic stated spreading in the vicinity once the smoke became visible. A devastating fire had broken out at the adjoining FR tower in March 2019 that claimed the lives of 27 people.  A probe committee was formed to identify the cause of the fire, the fire official said.
Witnesses said that the fire did not spread as it was controlled with their fire extinguishers immediately.
Fire fighters broke all windows of the floor so that smoke could come out.
A probe committee will be formed to identify the cause, the fire official said.
Iftekhar Hossain Khan, country manager of Redington (BD) Ltd, said that their office was closed for last several months and they were about to start their operations from tomorrow.




"We don't yet know how the fire originated. Fire officials are inspecting," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bar Council defers written exam for advocates’ enrolment
No testimony recorded, next hearing Oct 5
CRI launches policy magazine WhiteBoard
BD-Korea tech business competition begins
Attorney Gen recovers from Covid-19
Suspended jailer gets 6-mth bail
Firefighters douse fire at Banani high rise
BNP to resume political activities after 5 months


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft