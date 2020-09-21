BNP to resume political activities after 5 months





At a virtual meeting on Saturday evening, party standing committee members alleged that people are getting affected financially as the government is not taking effective measures to ensure the adequate import and supply of onions.

However, it urged the party leaders and activists to carry out the organisational activities maintaining the social distancing and health hygiene rules following the guidelines of the WHO.

Amid the spread of coronavirus, the party suspended its organisational activities on March 25 for a month, and it was later extended to September 15 in different phases.

Expressing deep concern over the unusual price hike of onions following a sudden export ban by India, BNP policymakers have demanded the government take necessary steps to keep the prices of all essentials within the buying capacity of common people.









They also urged the government to provide farmers with necessary incentives to increase the production of onions and other food items in the country. -UNB





